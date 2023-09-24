1 dead in early morning Richmond shooting

Richmond RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead near Richmond Centre shopping mall Sunday (Sept. 24). (Shane MacKichan) Richmond RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead near Richmond Centre shopping mall Sunday (Sept. 24). (Shane MacKichan) Richmond RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead near Richmond Centre shopping mall Sunday (Sept. 24). (Shane MacKichan)

One person has died following an early morning shooting near Richmond Centre shopping mall Sunday (Sept. 24).

Police say a report of shots fired sent them to the area of Anderson and Cooney roads just before 5 a.m., where they found a person in medical distress. Efforts were made to save the individual, but they succumbed to their injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and the area will be blocked off while they assess the scene and gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: B.C. wildfire fighter killed in crash remembered as loving and resilient

RichmondShooting