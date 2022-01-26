1 arrested as RCMP clear old-growth protesters on Hwy. 1 near Horseshoe Bay

Old growth logging protesters blocked Hwy. 1 near Horseshoe Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Manav Arora/Save Old Growth)

One person has been arrested after police cleared an old-growth logging protest on Hwy. 1 near Horseshoe Bay on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

The protest was held by the Save Old Growth group, who have been holding a series of rallies along parts of Hwy. 1 near Vancouver, Nanaimo and Revelstoke in recent weeks.

The protesters are calling for the province to halt old-growth logging.

“We don’t want to disrupt people’s lives but if the government doesn’t act now people will continue to lose their livelihoods and their lives in further climate disasters, as we saw this summer,” said organizer Ian Weber in a news release.

READ MORE: Old-growth logging protesters block another Nanaimo intersection

READ MORE: Activists pledge to block Trans Canada Highway off-ramps to protest old-growth logging

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestry