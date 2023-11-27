Sisters among victims of Winnipeg shooting as death toll climbs to 4

No arrests made in wake of incident early Sunday morning in home in city’s downtown

Police secure a crime scene where multiple people were killed in the 100 block of Langside Street in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Two sisters are among four people who have died after being shot in downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.

“Our hearts go out to these families and the community,” Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said Monday.

Officers were called shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a home where they found five people wounded. A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man died from his injuries in hospital.

Police announced Monday another woman had also later died, and a 55-year-old man was in hospital in critical condition.

Police have identified those killed as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

McKinnon said the sisters are from Lake St. Martin First Nation, north of Winnipeg. Lesikel has family in Kenya and in the United States.

She said police have also been in contact with Lavallee’s family in Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made. Police asked for anyone in the neighbourhood to check their video surveillance cameras.

“This investigation is still in the early stages,” McKinnon said.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said he understands the shooting is “a shock to the community” and may cause concern and fear.

“It’s not like a television program. It’s not going to be over in an hour,” he said.

