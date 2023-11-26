The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a shooting this morning in downtown Winnipeg.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service

The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a shooting this morning in downtown Winnipeg.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service

Police say 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting in downtown Winnipeg

Police found 5 people inside home around 4 a.m. Sunday

Winnipeg police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a shooting this morning in the city’s downtown core.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told reporters outside police headquarters that officers were called to a residence shortly after 4 a.m. local time, where they located five people with injuries consistent with being shot.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining three people were transported to hospital.

One of those, a man, has since died and police say a man and a woman remain in hospital in critical condition.

Michalyshen says there are no arrests in the case that he can acknowledge, and he did not know what, if any, relationship exists among the people involved.

He also wouldn’t say if there are one or multiple suspects, noting the investigation is in its early stages and is fluid.

READ ALSO: Police chase tractor down Surrey highway, ending in crash

ShootingWinnipeg

Previous story
Victims in Niagara Falls border crash identified as Western New York couple

Just Posted

After more than four months without work due to a historic Hollywood actors’ strike, Canadian actor Kristian Bruun, shown in this handout image, says he was happy to learn he’ll return to the Vancouver set of his Netflix series in the new year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michael Driscoll
Lights, camera, action not coming quickly for Canadians despite film strike end