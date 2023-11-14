Northwest Territories head to the polls for wildfire-delayed election

Election had been scheduled for Oct. 3, but was delayed because of widespread evacuation orders

The Northwest Territories provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls today, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls today, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held.

The election had been scheduled for Oct. 3, but was delayed because of a wildfire season that saw about 70 per cent of the territory’s population under evacuation order.

Legislature members voted unanimously to delay the election during a late August session held in the town of Inuvik, with the capital Yellowknife and its roughly 20,000 residents still under an evacuation order at the time.

Premier Caroline Cochrane announced in September that she wasn’t running for re-election.

Sixteen seats are being contested, while three candidates have been acclaimed.

After the vote, the 19 legislature members will elect a premier, six other cabinet members and Speaker from their own ranks.

