Long haul COVID afflicting 3.5 million Canadians: Statistics Canada

Symptoms defined as long-term if they persist for three months or longer

Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.Health-care workers prepare to test a person at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.

The report released today says that amounts to 3.5 million Canadians.

Symptoms are defined as long-term if they persist for three months or longer after a COVID-19 infection and they can’t be explained by anything else.

Almost 80 per cent of people with long-term symptoms have them for six months or more.

StatCan says more than half of those who ever had long-term symptoms still had them as of June 2023.

Two-thirds of Canadian adults who have tried to get health-care services for their long-term symptoms say they haven’t received enough treatment or support.

READ ALSO: COVID down, influenza up across B.C., latest CDC numbers show

READ ALSO: In for the long haul: B.C. woman says help available for post-COVID-19 sufferers

Coronavirus