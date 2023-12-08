Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.Health-care workers prepare to test a person at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.Health-care workers prepare to test a person at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Long haul COVID afflicting 3.5 million Canadians: Statistics Canada

Symptoms defined as long-term if they persist for three months or longer

Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.

The report released today says that amounts to 3.5 million Canadians.

Symptoms are defined as long-term if they persist for three months or longer after a COVID-19 infection and they can’t be explained by anything else.

Almost 80 per cent of people with long-term symptoms have them for six months or more.

StatCan says more than half of those who ever had long-term symptoms still had them as of June 2023.

Two-thirds of Canadian adults who have tried to get health-care services for their long-term symptoms say they haven’t received enough treatment or support.

READ ALSO: COVID down, influenza up across B.C., latest CDC numbers show

READ ALSO: In for the long haul: B.C. woman says help available for post-COVID-19 sufferers

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Bread points finger at Maple Leaf in alleged price-fixing scheme
Next story
Tainted cantaloupe death toll rises to 5 in Canada, 8 overall

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has offered up some tips to help safely do online shopping over the holiday season. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
B.C. RCMP unwrap some safe online shopping tips for the holidays