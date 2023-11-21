Feds say online hate laws coming, timeline uncertain

Justice Minister Arif Virani says legislation is coming soon to try and tackle online hate. Virani holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justice Minister Arif Virani says legislation that will try to tackle online hate is coming soon.

The Liberals first promised in the 2019 election campaign to bring in a bill to combat hate speech, terrorist content and sexual abuse material.

The latest Israel-Hamas war has led to a sharp rise in hateful rhetoric online in recent weeks and Virani says that has also manifested in violent attacks on religious and community groups.

Jewish and Muslim organizations say it is crucial the Liberals get it right when it comes to defining what constitutes online harm.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the National Council of Canadian Muslims say they have been talking with the government about the bill.

Virani says the legislation is an “absolute priority” for him and other members of cabinet, but he also says it’s complex and there is no definite timeline for it to be finished.

