Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Canada’s MPs return with cost of food, housing taking centre stage

House of Commons resumes sessions today with debate focused on the cost of living

MPs are returning to the House of Commons today determined to find relief for Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation.

While some of the most heated debates this fall will surround bail reform, gun restrictions and climate change, it is housing costs and grocery bills that will likely dominate the agenda.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will get things moving this morning when he meets with the heads of Canada’s biggest grocery chains, seeking a plan to curb the growing cost of food.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the heads of Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Costco and Walmart Canada have until Thanksgiving to show a plan to lower prices or the government may step in to force the issue.

Recent Canada food price reports from Dalhousie University show the average family is expected to pay another $1,065 for food this year.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the meeting is nothing more than a photo op that will do nothing to lower food prices.

READ ALSO: Parliament resuming with focus on cost of living, housing fixes

Previous story
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Next story
The Taliban have banned girls from school for 2 years. It’s a worsening crisis for all Afghans

Just Posted

Trees burned by the Bush Creek East Wildfire surround two houses that survived the fire and the remains of another that burned, in Squilax, B.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The triple threats of wildfires, opioids and housing needs facing British Columbia are the focus of a weeklong gathering of elected municipal and provincial leaders in Vancouver at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders

Pop-up banner image