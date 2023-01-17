With support from TELUS STORYHIVE, musician Christina Sing launched her content creation career

STORYHIVE marks its 10-year anniversary and is calling all new and emerging content creators

Christina Sing and her creative partner Bobby James. The duo perform as DESTINEAK and have now filmed a number of projects with support from TELUS STORYHIVE. Applications for the 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition are open now! Chris Hutchison photo.

You never know where a creative project will take you.

Christina Sing’s first film with TELUS STORYHIVE was a music video for her band DESTINEAK. Just a few years later, she and her Match Media production team have taken on a bigger project: a 40-minute documentary about food security in the Lower Mainland.

“I’ve discovered that I enjoy making documentaries, and, with the right topic, I could be happy being a full-time filmmaker!” Sing says, though she has no plans to stop performing with DESTINEAK.

This year, STORYHIVE is celebrating 10 years of community support with their biggest edition ever, the 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition! They’re funding 80 short documentaries with $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

Emerging filmmakers in B.C. and Alberta are encouraged to apply before midnight on Feb. 28, 2023 at storyhive.com/apply.

Sing cannot speak highly enough about the process. “The mentorship we’ve received from STORYHIVE has been amazing,” she shares. “We learned how to navigate a larger amount of data and shape our narrative to tell a compelling story.”

Inspiring the next generation of filmmakers

STORYHIVE isn’t just a funding source for content creators. It also provides meaningful mentorship and opportunities to underrepresented groups.

“As a woman myself, I felt very uplifted during this process! If a younger version of myself watched this documentary and saw a Vietnamese mother/host/musician/entrepreneur as the lead, she would feel very inspired,” Sing says.

If you’re considering applying for the STORYHIVE 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition, Sing has some advice to make the application process easier.

“Get used to writing about your projects and goals; if you aren’t a proficient writer, find an associate that is. Show your skills by making a smaller version of what you’re trying to achieve with your grant. Find a topic that’s inspiring not just for you, but impactful for your community, as well.”

Sing is self-taught in both music and filmmaking, and says the wealth of information online has made it easier to learn new skills.

“Creativity is one facet, but being useful on set is also very important! Knowing how to operate equipment can get you onto set, where you can surround yourself with others in the industry and start building relationships.”

Your Story. Your Narrative.

Join the STORYHIVE community and pitch any short documentary idea you’re passionate about. Consider these themes as you fine-tune your idea:

Community: People and organizations creating meaningful change or shaking up an industry.

Technology: Technology that is connecting communities and powering innovative programs.

Environment: Sustainable solutions and education on protecting our planet.

Healthcare: Providers and innovative systems improving accessibility and quality of care.

Agriculture & Food Sustainability: Ground breaking agricultural practices and sustainability of the food we eat, grow and buy.

New and emerging content creators of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply! The STORYHIVE team is dedicated to supporting emerging local creators.

“I’m immensely proud to be a part of the 10 years of art creation at STORYHIVE! Thank you STORYHIVE for your support!” Sing says.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has been able to support a community including thousands of local content creators across B.C. and Alberta, providing over $52 million in production funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring the projects they care about to life. Celebrate 10 years of community support with STORYHIVE and apply for their Anniversary Documentary Edition.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating ten years of supporting local content creators across B.C. and Alberta,” says Audrey Kiss, STORYHIVE’s Interior B.C. Territory Manager. “STORYHIVE is built on local storytelling and representing the people that make our communities so amazing. It is exciting to be accepting applications for our biggest edition yet with our Anniversary Documentary Edition. We hope to see many diverse stories from all across British Columbia. If you have an idea to pitch, we encourage you to apply and share your story.”

Celebrate 10 years of community support with STORYHIVE and apply for their Anniversary Documentary Edition.

Application intake opens on January 17, 2023 at 12pm PT and 1pm MT. STORYHIVE is funding 80 short documentaries across B.C. and Alberta with $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

Send in your application to storyhive.com/apply before midnight on February 28, 2023!

Find STORYHIVE on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube |

Arts and EntertainmentFilm industryMovies & TV