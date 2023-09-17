Why now may be the time to consider senior living

Have you ever thought about senior living as a potential option for yourself or a loved one? Senior living – not to be confused with long-term care – is an excellent choice for older adults and their adult children.

Why? Retirement communities provide a convenient, social, and worry-free lifestyle, where you or a loved one can focus your time and energy on what brings you happiness in life – family, hobbies, travel, leisure – while friendly staff take care of the aspects of daily living you’d like support with.

Here are three key benefits of embracing the worry-free lifestyle in a retirement community:

1. Opportunities to socialize

As we age, it can become more challenging to keep up friendships or establish new ones. Yet, feeling isolated or lonely is linked to poor physical and mental health outcomes. In a retirement community, you have built-in opportunities — usually at no extra cost — to get together with like-minded people through a calendar of diverse opportunities, such as gardening and book clubs, exercise and dance classes, music and movie events, and adult learning courses on just about anything.

2. No more chores!

Say goodbye to the worries of home maintenance, such as lawn and garden work, snow shovelling, and cleaning. Many older adults choose to move or downsize because those tasks have become challenging, time-consuming, or expensive. Your retirement residence fee will include maintaining attractive garden and outdoor spaces, and many residences also provide opportunities to work in the garden. A senior living lifestyle can also offer several housekeeping and laundry options, so you can devote your time and energy to doing the things you want to do and spending time with the people you love.

3. Peace of mind, 24/7

Senior living also offers freedom from worry for both you and your family. Just like any home, you have the freedom to come and go as you please, knowing that staff are available 24/7 should you ever need them. Need to meet up with friends for a coffee date? No problem! Feel like going on a shopping spree? Go right ahead! Craving a vacation? Pack your bags and embark on an adventure! The choice is yours.

Let’s Get Started Guide

Whether you’re trying to determine which retirement residences to visit, what to look for while on a tour, or questions to ask yourself afterwards to help you make your final decision, our guide has you covered.

Download Guide

Chartwell’s Open House

What better way to understand senior living than to visit a retirement residence to experience the lifestyle for yourself? On Sept. 22 and 23, Chartwell is hosting an Open House event, where you can drop into any of our retirement residences across the country between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Bring your family and friends too — no RSVP required!

Learn More

Impress Branded Contentseniors housing