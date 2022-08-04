Which B.C. brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

British Columbia’s craft breweries have built an incredible reputation for their ability to create an amazing experience for visitors — award-winning beers in infinite varieties alongside delicious food, served by proud staff who are the backbone of this warm community.

Combined with the unique, modern, classic and eclectic designs of tap rooms across the province, they provide customers with a lasting impression.

Five years ago, the BC Ale Trail launched the Best Brewery Experience award. There are many ways that breweries provide an exceptional experience besides just making great beer. For instance, the inaugural winner, Townsite Brewing in Powell River, installed an artisanal museum space called an Économusée within its brewery, which itself is located in a gorgeous historic building.

The 2020 winner was Port Alberni’s Twin City Brewing, recognized both for the quality of its beer and food as well as the way it adapted to the pandemic with an eye to both its employees and customers.

Last year’s winner tells a tale of triumph when an old dog learns new tricks and is recognized as a leader of the pack. R&B Brewing — a Vancouver craft beer pioneer established in 1997 — was nearly left behind by the craft beer evolution and explosion in the 2010s, but investment from a fellow brewery opened the doors to one of the funkiest and friendliest tasting rooms in the Lower Mainland.

R&B Brewing, a Vancouver craft beer pioneer established in 1997, has become one of the funkiest and friendliest tasting rooms in the Lower Mainland. Brian K. Smith photo

Which brewery do you think should win the 2022 Best Brewery Experience Award?

Again this year, the BC Ale Trail encourages BC residents to think about what they love about their local breweries, what makes them special, and to place a vote for their favourite.

Everyone who votes gets entered into a prize draw. Three lucky voters will win one of three Grand Prize Weekends to either Halycon Hot Springs in Nakusp, Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier on Vancouver’s North Shore or JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. Plus, six additional lucky voters will win a $100 gift certificate to the BC brewery of your choice. Visit the BC Ale Trail website for full details on prizing.

To vote for the brewery you think should win the award, visit the vicnews.com/contests website and look for Craft Beer Enthusiasts under Contests.

What is the BC Ale Trail?

The BC Ale Trail is a series of self-guided itineraries highlighting local craft brewery destinations and the super, natural landscapes that surround them. Within each Ale Trail, you will find recommended itineraries to explore the respective destination – this includes an array of craft breweries, pubs, restaurants, cafés, liquor stores, outdoor activities, sightseeing, accommodations and more. Ale Trail itineraries are not gospel; we recommend you venture off the grid and explore points of interest wherever you choose to visit. New experiences are brewing nearby.

BC Craft beer