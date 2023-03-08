Top 5 spring gardening must-haves for under $40!

With the days really are getting longer and – and hopefully warmer soon, too! – gardening season is just around the corner. Of course, many gardeners have been busy since January, but there’s still time to get ready if you’re hoping to hop on the “grow your own food” train this gardening season.

We’ve picked our top 5 gardening must-haves for under $40 that can help give you an edge this growing season:

Grow Bags – In a perfect world every would-be gardener would have the space to garden to their heart’s content but in reality, many hobby gardeners have to make do with limited space and funds. These 15-gallon grow bags come in a five-pack and are a great way to get started without investing a lot of money. Even veteran gardeners who’ve run-out of space in their traditional gardening plots or permanent raised beds look to grow bags as a simple solution to create more gardening space when and where you need it.

Terracotta Watering Spikes – Perfect for houseplants and outdoor raised beds, these terracotta watering spikes reduce how often you need to water plants by hand. They can be a great solution if you're going away for a weekend or if you're worried about certain plants needing a more consistent water source. Best used with glass wine bottles (but anything wine bottle-shaped will work), they only release water when the soil around them has dried out. We've had great success using them both indoors and outdoors to keep our plant-babies looking their best. Stop worrying about when you last watered, utilizing a semi-automatic watering system is an easy solution to keeping you plants happy and healthy. Hori-Hori style gardening knife – Gardening knives are a great multi-purpose tool to keep on hand, and this one in particular is perfect for weeding, planting, digging or pruning (it even comes with a bottle opener!) If you already have your basic gardening kit started, a multi-purpose gardening knife can be the perfect addition to keep on hand. Reusable Garden Cloches (Plant Bells) – Seedlings face a lot of hurdles during their first few weeks of growth. From being a slug's midnight snack to unexpected late-season frost, so many things can go wrong after your seeds start sprouting. Utilizing a seedling cover or gardening cloche can protect your seedlings and ensure they have enough time to grow big and strong before being fully exposed to the harsh outdoor environment. They can also be extend your growing season as they protect plants from the cool nights of early spring or fall. Seedling covers and multi-purpose garden knives are a must have for gardening season. Seedling Heat Mat – Designed to ensure your seedlings get the best chance at germination, heat mats warm the seed trays from the bottom up and help maintain a consistent temperature and humidity-level if paired with seedling tray covers. Most plants won't germinate and sprout without the soil reaching and maintaining a minimum temperature but seedling heat maps allow you to start your seeds even if the greenhouse or room temperature you are starting your seeds in, tends to be lower than what the seeds need to germinate. Heat Mats can make a big difference in seed germination!

These five products are currently available on Amazon for less than $40 and can help you get a head start this gardening season while making the most of the space you have.

Remember, the theory of having a “green thumb” is just that: a theory! Everyone can learn how to grow their own food because gardening is a skill we develop. Don’t be afraid to jump in and get your hands a little dirty, –you might be surprised by how easy it can be to start growing your own food.

