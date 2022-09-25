Bed

The best for your best friend

We all love that moment when we get home after a long day of work, and our four-legged best friend is waiting for us at front of the door.

While our pooch likely pounces with all his love and affection, our cat, on the other hand, may completely ignore us and make us feel like we’re disturbing his nap.

We look for treats to play with them and, tragedy strikes, there are none!

If any of this sounds familiar, welcome to life with pets!

For all the pet parents out there, the Today in BC team looked for the best products for the care, cleaning and happiness of your pets.

Here’s what we found:

Poop bags

Earth Rated Eco-friendly Dog Poop Bags

Shop here: https://amzn.to/3ARO5gl

***

Dog pillow

Bedsure Egg-Crate Foam Dog Bed

Shop here: https://amzn.to/3cszPkV

***

Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Cloud Control Cat Litter

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3KtzGtQ

***

Harness

Rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash for Walking

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3PYu2kE

***

Temptations

Temptations Cat Treats

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3wF2oCy

***

Milk Bones

Milk-Bone Flavour Snacks

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3ReyJb4

***

Barking collar

DogRook Rechargeable Dog Bark Collar – Humane, No Shock Barking Collar

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3wHZk8D

***

Fur roller

Pet Hair Remover Roller

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3QYO0x5

***

Seat covers

Portin Dog Car Seat Covers

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3cBGHwa

***

EZ Clean

EZ Clean Advanced Odor Remover

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3CGH0Rg

Pets

