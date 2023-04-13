Sip, stay + play with a spring golf-and-wine getaway

Some of B.C.’s best golf awaits this spring in Kamloops

Rivershore Estate & Golf Links. With eight courses to choose from, Kamloops tees up plenty of fun for golfers of all levels. Golf Kamloops/Mary Putnam

The best golf getaways feature more than a great game. They’re also about time spent off the links – the après-play with friends exploring the local sights and sharing stories over a delicious one-of-a-kind meal paired with local wine or craft beer.

In other words, everything you’ll find in a spring golf getaway to Kamloops.

Surrounded by hills at the southeast edge of Kamloops Lake, where the South and North Thompson rivers merge, the sunny, southern British Columbia city is perfectly positioned for a golfer’s dream vacay. In fact, whether you opt for a bustling downtown hotel or a resort on the outskirts of town, some of B.C.’s best courses are right around the corner!

Why golf in Kamloops?

Golf in Kamloops is about more than just the game. And with eight – yes, eight! – courses to choose from, all easily accessible and close to local amenities, Kamloops tees up plenty of fun for the newbie swinger and big hitter alike.

From shorelines to cliff-sides, courses are designed to showcase as much of the region’s natural landscape as possible, and with nearly 1,200 metres of elevation change, you’ll soak in dramatic topography and panoramic views.

And while Kamloops’ distinct environment presents a unique challenge for all skill levels, the crowds are smaller, the dress code is relaxed and the vibe is friendly.

From the lake-side Tobiano to Talking Rock Golf Course, in the nearby community of Chase, some of British Columbia’s best golf is right here.

Sip & savour

Beyond the golfing opportunities, Kamloops also features a celebrated wine and craft beer scene – the perfect pairing with a sunny turn around the links.

A visit to one of Kamloops’ celebrated wineries, like Privato Vineyard & Winery, pairs perfectly with a sunny turn around the links. Golf Kamloops/Royce Sihlis

Home to the Thompson Valley Wine region and the Kamloops Wine Trail, the region boasts three incredible wineries – Privato Vineyard & Winery, Harper’s Trail Winery, Monte Creek Winery – all welcoming guests to their patios and tasting rooms this spring.

Beer fans and foodies alike will also savour the terrific selection of craft breweries, with options found throughout the city, including Bright Eye Brewing, The Noble Pig Brewhouse, Red Collar Brewing, Alchemy Brewing, Iron Road Brewing.

Tobiano Golf Course. From shorelines to cliff-sides, Kamloops’ golf courses offer stunning views of the region’s natural landscape. Golf Kamloops/Andrew Penner

Smaller crowds + bigger value!

It’s easy to see why golfers are passionate about Kamloops. This spring, come experience it for yourself with an epic golf or golf-and-wine getaway, with packages starting at $489 per person.

For even greater savings – plus play time away from the weekend rush – check out Kamloops’ mid-week packages!

This spring, experience some of B.C.’s untapped golf layouts and make Kamloops your primary destination for an unforgettable golf vacation.

To plan your spring getaway – including spring packages, course information, après inspiration and more – visit golfkamloops.com and tourismkamloops.com, and for even more great Kamloops golfing ideas, follow Golf Kamloops on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

