Shen Yun: Experience of a lifetime

Celebrate the rebirth of a grand civilization! This spring, a rare opportunity to travel back in time to the magical world of ancient China is coming to Vancouver, and you can get a front-row seat to the breath-taking experience.
New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts is a theatrical experience like no other. Through a variety of art forms, the performance depicts China before communism, displaying the pageantry of different dynasties.
Tickets are now available for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Mar. 21 to 26.
This enthralling performance will make you laugh, cry, and find renewed hope. When Shen Yun played in Vancouver in 2022, audiences travelled from as far away as Kamloops and other areas of BC to see this one-of-a-kind show.
A window to China’s rich culture
Each year, Shen Yun produces an all-new show, with new story-dances, music, choreography, costumes, and more. When you see a Shen Yun show, you’ll enjoy a profound spiritual and cultural creation whose centrepiece is classical Chinese dance, and ancient art form.
- Classical Chinese dance: With its flips and tumbles, acrobatics, and graceful artistry, classical Chinese dance has incredible expressive power.
- Hand-tailored costumes: Chinese history is replete with a lavish variety of apparel, and Shen Yun’s handmade costumes display the grandeur of this heritage.
- State-of-the-art digital backdrop: Using Shen Yun’s own patented technology, the digital backdrop interacts with the dancers and storyline, transporting audiences in unexpected ways.
- Live orchestra: Combining Chinese instruments with a full Western orchestra, the Shen Yun musicians play an original score composed specifically for the performance.
Shuttle service available
Don’t live near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver? Not a problem. Shuttle services are available for those arriving by plane, ferry, or visiting from other communities in the Lower Mainland.
- Round-trip shuttle service is available for matinee shows from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay ferry terminals, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, and White Rock. Click on the links for details.
- One-way shuttle service from YVR Airport to Theatre is available on Mar. 22 from Domestic Terminal / South Terminal, and on Mar. 24 from Domestic Terminal / South Terminal. Click on the links for details.
The all-new 2023 production returns to Vancouver with seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Mar. 21-26, 2023. Visit shenyun.com/vancouver/queen-elizabeth-theatre to buy your tickets today.