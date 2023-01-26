Rev up your camping season at the Earlybird RV Show in Abbotsford

Spring camping season is just around the corner – find everything you need to explore and experience the great outdoors at the Earlybird RV Show in Abbotsford, Feb. 16 to 19.

Whether you’re an experienced RVer or you’re considering a camping experience on wheels for the first time, the Earlybird RV Show in Abbotsford is a must-do before spring camping season.

And if you’re simply keen to explore all there is to do – and how to do it – in British Columbia’s beautiful countryside, you’ll find that too, at Tradex Feb. 16 to 19!

“The Earlybird RV Show has something for everyone, with more than 200 RVs on display, exhibitors that go hand-in-hand with the RV lifestyle, like cooking at the campsite, campgrounds, RV accessories and more, plus a fantastic prize giveaway. We are so excited for this show!” says show producer Mandi Brix.

Find everything you need to explore British Columbia at the Earlybird RV Show at Tradex.

Here’s a look at all you can expect during February’s Earlybird RV Show:

120,000-square-feet of indoor display space to explore – See virtually every variety of recreation vehicle on show and for sale. Considering pitching the tent in favour of a new tear-drop camper you can tow with your SUV? Come see all you can fit into the economical space. Prefer lake-side luxury? Tour the latest fifth-wheel and Class A RVs with all the bells and whistles. “With so many options out there today, this is a great place to see it and get a feel for it,” Brix says. Everything in one place – Beyond the RVs themselves, booth exhibitors include parts and service providers, resorts, accessories and others key to the outdoor recreation experience. The know-how you need – Visit the seminar stage for daily presentations, including how-to demonstrations and essential information ranging from troubleshooting maintenance problems to driving tips and more. RV travel tips from the experts – Wondering where to take your RV? What to expect when you get there? Hear from the travel pros who’ve been there and done that! Don’t forget the food – Arguably one of the best parts of camping is the food, and grill master Brian Misko from House of Q won’t disappoint! The world-champion BBQ competition winner will offer delicious tips for cooking on the road, with sessions each day.

Hear from the travel experts at February’s Earlybird RV Show, including spectacular places to visit with your RV and what to expect when you get there!

Plan your visit:

Visit the Earlybird RV Show and Sale Thursday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With net proceeds going to charity, show admission is $15/adult; $13/seniors 60+; $12/youth 13 to 18; and free for those 12 and younger. (Be sure those youngsters check out the interactive Lego mural they can help build!) Get your tickets here.

Ways to save:

Visit the show from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 and enjoy $9 adult or senior admission. Want to explore over multiple days? Take advantage of a $20 multi-day pass for a single adult or youth.

You can also save on individual admissions with a $33 one-day family pack – good for two adults and up to four youths.

Onsite parking is $10 per day with in/out privileges. Overnight RV dry camping can also be purchased onsite for $25 per night.

Learn more at rvshowsbc.com/earlybird

Outdoors and RecreationRV ShowsRVsTravel