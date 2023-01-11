Make 2023 the year for YOU!

From physical fitness to self-care for your mental wellness, here how to welcome a new year for you

As we embark on 2023, it’s important to make time for you. Self care is an important part of your overall health and provides time to relax, recharge and reflect. AdobeStock

New year, new you! Whether you’re looking to improve your physical, mental or emotional well-being in 2023 (or all three!) we’ve scoured the farthest reaches of the interwebs to bring you the best of the best to kick off your new year on the right foot.

2023, the year of under-the-desk fitness:

One benefit of the lockdowns of 2020/2021 was the normalization of working from home. Work-from-home and remote/in-office hybrid work models have grown more and more common since 2020 and personally we’re LOVING IT. Now that our home office is our regular office, the trend of optimizing our workspace is all the rage.

Improved under-the-desk walking pads and desk cycles are exploding in popularity and it’s not hard to figure out why! These new, innovative and small-space-friendly pieces of workout equipment make optimizing your productivity easy and convenient.

The home office upgrades for physical health don’t stop there. Swapping your old-school office chair for more active and ergonomic options continues to be a popular way to improve your core strength, balance and comfort levels while staying on top of your workload. Exercise balls remain a popular option and a great choice for improving core strength and balance while you finish off that report. Some exercise balls offer additional features to further their overall benefits like this one which incorporates stretch bands to improve your upper body strength as well.

Not loving the idea of working out while you’re working? Options like mini-step climbers, adjustable aerobic steppers, and resistance bands might not work while you are actively at your workstation but still rank high on our 2023 home-gym must-haves for ease of use, easy storage and physical health benefits.

If you’re looking for fun and engaging options to help you get in shape, consider picking up Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch or trying out this trendy fitness-oriented version of an old childhood favourite: this redesigned “FitHoop” is adjustable and getting rave reviews on TikTok.

New year, new approach to self care

Physical fitness might be the popular choice for New Year’s resolutions but don’t undervalue the benefits of improving your self care routines in 2023 as well. Self care is an important part of your overall health and provides you with time to relax, recharge and reflect.

The hardest part of any positive change is making it a habit. Try one of these self-care routines once a week and reap the benefits of a more rested and relaxed state of mind.

The ultimate bath experience:

Bubble baths are easily the most quintessential relaxation / self-care example out there and for good reason. Nothing says #time2relax quite like a hot bath after a long and exhausting day!

Set the scene! Candles might seem cliché, but the soft, warm glow they provide is key to ensuring your stress levels melt away in the steam and bubbles. If your candle supply is lacking we suggest this set. If you want the glow but not the fire hazard try this flameless option instead.

Try a bath pillow! Don’t have one? Check out this option or, if you really want to spoil yourself, consider this bubble massage mat and turn your bathtub into a luxurious jacuzzi tub instead.

Don’t forget to add some bath salts, bubbles or a fizzy bath bomb to make sure your body and soul are really feeling the love.

Consider getting a bathtub tray to ensure any additional bathing extras (tea, Kindle) stay free and clear of the water.

Don’t forget to check out our book recommendations below so you aren’t tempted to scroll your phone while melting away your day’s stresses and anxieties!

The cosiest way to spend your Wednesday night:

It’s Wednesday and you’re halfway through the work week. So close yet so far from that golden prize of a weekend. Zoning out and binging some Netflix might seem tempting but try this instead.

Skip the wine and beer, and instead opt for tea or some trendy beneficial mushroom coffee (no magic involved). Just make sure you use a decaffeinated variety if you’re enjoying it in the afternoon or evening.

Grab the cosiest blanket you own. If your blanket options leave something to be desired we suggest checking out this popular blanket hoodie or this weighted blanket for max calming vibes.

Finally, skip the screen time! Instead enjoy your evening reading that book you’ve been wanting to pick up for years but never got around to starting. If reading isn’t your thing you could always try other hobbies like crochet, or even a stress-relieving colouring book!

2023 Book recommendations

Self-care books and inspiring stories:

Addictive fiction that will keep you coming back for more:

Creating new, healthy habits is challenging for everyone, so regardless of what your resolutions are this 2023, just remember to go easy on yourself. Everyone struggles when trying to start new routines and if you miss a day (or a week) it’s okay, you can always start over tomorrow!

Health and wellness

An under-desk cycle or exercise ball remain popular options to boost fitness while you work. Left: DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike; Right: NEUMEE Exercise Ball Chair with Resistance Bands. Amazon photos