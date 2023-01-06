Discover Victoria this winter: Liven your senses, a little further south

You needn’t go far to take in a getaway in one of the world’s most romantic cities – from seaside urban resorts to renowned international cuisine from award-winning chefs to a sunset kiss, Victoria lets you experience it all. Matt Shannon Photography / courtesy Destination Greater Victoria

With the holiday lights dimming and summer days still half a year away, it’s no wonder that vacation dreams fill our heads this time of year.

The good news for Islanders is that the ideal getaway is likely just a few hours – or less! – away, with no need to battle ferry lineups, missed flights or lost luggage.

Because while “island life” extends south over the Malahat, Greater Victoria is also an internationally renowned metropolitan destination, as popular for romantic escapes as it is for family adventures.

What does your winter interlude look like? Chances are, a lot like Victoria!

Come for the food…

We all know one of the best things about a vacation is the food, and when it comes to the Capital, winter is THE time to explore, whether you take a self-guided tour or rely on local expertise to guide the way.

From Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, Greater Victoria welcomes one of the most-anticipated events on the calendar: Dine Around and Stay in Town. More than 50 restaurants offer set three-course menus, letting you sample everything from casual eats to fine dining with optional pairings with local beer and wine.

With so many delicious options to choose from, you’ll want time to take in your favourites, so the perfect Dine Around pairing is to Stay in Town, with special rates at many of the region’s favourite hotels.

Take time to explore

Of course, Dine Around highlights what locals already know – that Victoria boasts a metropolitan flare reflecting its dynamic, multicultural roots. This history is evident in breadth of Victoria’s culinary experiences as well as its arts, culture and events.

As Vancouver Island’s largest metro area, Greater Victoria lets you create the vacation you dream of: Dance the night away to your favourite music, while away an afternoon exploring the rich history of Canada’s first Chinatown, or shop for treasures from both celebrated international brands and unique local boutiques.

Planning a romantic getaway this February? Pamper yourself seaside at urban resorts, indulge in your favourite meal, carefully crafted by award-winning chefs, then share a sunset kiss in one of the most romantic cities on earth – yes, they have the awards to prove it!

One of the main attractions of Victoria in the shoulder season is the weather, where warmer weather and less rain make outdoor activities a highlight. Matt Shannon Photography / courtesy Destination Greater Victoria

Live the adventure

One of the main attractions of Victoria in the shoulder season is the weather. Not only is it typically warmer than most other Vancouver Island communities, but there’s less rain – significantly less than communities on the Lower Mainland.

That means whether you’re heading out on a wildlife watching excursion, a rainforest hike or a morning paddle, you’ll likely be able to do it comfortably, with a little planning. Surfing in January? Yes, you can do that too!

Take your adventures inside with a WHL hockey game, groove to a stellar concert line-up or discover the region’s cultural season, filled with dance, theatre, opera and more.

If the Family Day long-weekend and spring break are your go-to opportunities to get away, take in everything from family-friendly attractions to exploring the many local, national and provincial parks. Matt Shannon Photography / courtesy Destination Greater Victoria

And if the Family Day long-weekend and spring break are your go-to opportunities to get away, let the family write their own adventure, from city sightseeing through family-friendly attractions to exploring urban trails or delving a little deeper into national and provincial parks. Exploring your own backyard lets you do it all and then some… and you’ll have to answer “Are we there yet?” a lot less often!

Start 2023 on a high note and come experience a world apart, a little further south. Explore your Greater Victoria possibilities today at Tourismvictoria.com

