Considering senior living but daunted by downsizing?

Chartwell’s experienced Retirement Living Consultants support you at every stage of your move to ensure your downsizing journey runs smoothly.

If you or a loved one have decided that a retirement residence is the next chapter in your story, you’re probably feeling mixed emotions about it. That’s natural when embarking on any big life change.

Perhaps you’re nervous but excited? Nostalgic but curious? Or unsettled yet relieved? These emotions are valid, and it’s healthy to name them. Embracing change is a natural part of life, and at Chartwell, they’re here to make this transition smooth and rewarding for you.

No matter how confident or at peace you are with embracing the many possibilities of retirement living, you’re not alone if you’re feel daunted by the chore of moving. It doesn’t matter if you’re moving to a bigger house, a smaller apartment, or a senior living community; there’s lots of work involved, and for some, it isn’t exactly enjoyable!

First step: downsize!

Did you know Chartwell Retirement Residences offers you support as you get ready to undertake the task of downsizing? They’ll help you or your family member feel confident that embracing the benefits of retirement living at Chartwell will make your life better. Any work involved with moving or downsizing is well worth it in the long term.

You may already be thinking about these questions: How can I downsize my home for senior living, reduce my belongings and furniture, and decide what I should keep for the move? What is the best way to organize and declutter? How can I furnish and decorate my new suite? Will I feel at home? How emotional will I get?

How Chartwell can support you

Chartwell Retirement Residences will support your transition to senior living – not just on move-in day, but from when you begin downsizing all the way to after you settle in at your new residence. In fact, their experienced Retirement Living Consultants pride themselves on adding value to every stage of your move, including offering you access to trusted community organizations and professionals who will help make your downsizing journey run smoothly.

Their best piece of advice

Keep the big picture in mind, even during those moments of stress. You’ve chosen retirement living for a reason – whether that be for social enrichment, daily support, a feeling of safety or simply convenience – and it will all be worth it when you’re handed the keys to your new home.

The complete guide to downsizing for seniors

To help support your transition to senior living, Chartwell is pleased to share their exclusive Downsizing Tips for Senior Living Guide for advice from moving and design experts on tackling a downsize to retirement living for you or a loved one.

How a Chartwell Retirement Living Consultant can support your move to senior living

At Chartwell, their Retirement Living Consultants are senior living experts who can help you find the right retirement residence for yourself or a loved one – but their guidance and support doesn’t end when you sign a lease. Learn how they support you both pre- and post-move to make your experience as seamless and worry-free as possible.

