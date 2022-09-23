Autumn adventures go old school in Kelowna

If you’ve been waiting out the summer crowds before scratching that travel itch, it’s time to explore Kelowna.

But smaller crowds aren’t the only reward of “shoulder season” travel!

Kelowna’s mild fall temperatures are ideal for exploring, pairing perfectly with deals from your go-to accommodation, where friendly hosts are keen to welcome B.C. locals looking to experience the destination to the fullest.

Along with outdoor adventures ranging from hiking and biking to fishing, paddling and much more, you’ll also enjoy cultural pursuits, a renowned food scene and of course, world-class wines.

And, when your destination of choice is Hotel Zed’s ‘70s-inspired downtown destination, your autumn getaway also brings you ‘Back to Cool.’

Adventuring ‘Old School’

Whether you’re appreciating a little adult time after the peak family travel season, or bringing the grandkids on a fabulously fun long-weekend getaway, this is where you want to be.

Proudly different from the ordinary, Hotel Zed Kelowna is in the heart of the city’s vibrant downtown, right across from Okanagan Lake, the beach and Kelowna City Park.

Up the fun factor with free roller skate or bike rentals – dare we say, the best way explore the beach front – then kick up your heels at the mini disco, complete with a perpetual fog machine, or head to the Ping Pong Lounge with its throwback video and board games!! Soak in the views from one of three rooftop patios – including one with a fire pit – or relax in the hot tub or sauna after the day’s adventures.

And we haven’t even mentioned the comic books in every room, the vinyl listening station, and – in case you want to show the grandkids how it was done before computers and smart phones – the typewriter station!

After a busy day exploring Kelowna, relax in Hotel Zed’s hot tub or sauna. Photo courtesy Hotel Zed

With no shortage of adventures to be had, a restful place to lay your head is essential. At Hotel Zed Kelowna, you’ll find rooms to suit every traveller, from funky “Rebel Rooms” to the “Queen & Bunks” to the aptly named “Sweetest Suite,” all decked out in vibrant colours befitting the ‘70s vibe. As they promise, you’re on your way to some of the “most unordinary rooms anywhere.”

And as in all Hotel Zed accommodations, you’ll also enjoy fast, free wifi and free parking.

Head Back to Cool today – visit hotelzed.com/zed-kelowna to learn more and book your stay for 25 per cent off (when you book before Oct. 31).

