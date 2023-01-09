2023 Victoria Film Festival (VFF) Bringing Films to Life

The Victoria Film Festival returns Feb. 3 - 12! For a detailed breakdown of tickets for Sips n’ Cinema, Springboard Industry events, Masterclass sessions and more, check out the VFF website, victoriafilmfestival.com.

Grab your popcorn – a world of movies is coming back to Victoria. The Victoria Film Festival returns Feb. 3 – 12!

With 109 films from 27 nations, there are feature-length and short films to suit every preference. Snag a ticket for big names like director Paul Schrader In Conversation, his film Master Gardener, or Frances O’Connor’s Emily about the famous Brontë. Support local with one of five films from Victoria-based filmmakers, including the feature A Cedar is Life. Feeling adventurous? Buy a pack of 5 or 10 tickets to explore a wide range of genres at 5 fun venues around Victoria – including aboard a whale watching boat!

Notable numbers:

1 international debut, and 8 Canadian debuts

44 films have a female director, and 15 feature a female lead

30 Canadian features

4 Quebec features

4 LGTBQ+ features

4 Indigenous features

5 Venues, including some special viewings aboard a whale watching boat!

Individual film tickets are the same price as last year — the festival is on a mission to be the inflation busters!

The breakdown:

Victoria Film Festival Membership: $ 2.00

Individual Film Tickets: $ 13.33

Gold Pass (guaranteed seating at regular film screenings): $325.00

5 Film Vouchers: $ 64.00

10 Film Vouchers: $120.00

Student Rush Tickets: $6.00

Rush tickets go on sale ten minutes before each screening and are available for students ages 19 – 30 with valid student ID.

Dive deeper into the festival with visiting filmmakers and industry professionals at Springboard and Masterclass sessions Feb. 3, 4 and 5. Eager to discuss the films you’ve seen? Visit The Mint (1414 Douglas St.) on Feb. 11 for Sips n’ Cinema, an opportunity to enjoy a cocktail and chat with other film enthusiasts. For a detailed breakdown of tickets for Sips n’ Cinema, Springboard Industry events, Masterclass sessions and more, check out the VFF website, victoriafilmfestival.com.

The 2023 Victoria Film Festival, “Bringing Film to Life.”

Arts and EntertainmentfilmGreater VictoriaMovies