VIDEO: Giants fall to Silvertips

Vancouver Giants lost 4-1 to the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, Dec. 8, at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Scoring the lone goal for Vancouver was Jaden Lipinski, his eighth of the season. Giants goaltender Brett Mirwald tied a career-high with 51 saves.

Scoring for the Silvertips was Dominik Rymon (16th), Eric Jamieson (6th) and Ben Hemmerling (9th, 10th).

The Silvertips didn’t need long to bring the teddy bears down, as they opened the scoring 2:52 into the game after Rymon got to a puck in the slot and fired a quick shot past the glove side of Brett Mirwald.

After the bears were cleaned up, play resumed for several minutes, before a hole was discovered in the ice near the top of the circle, which led to a lengthy delay. Eventually, an early first intermission was decided with just 11:30 remaining on the period clock, leading to subsequent periods of 25:45 each.

Just nine seconds after the first ‘intermission’, the Giants tied the game 1-1, after Sam Honzek fed a breakaway pass to Lipinski, who beat Tyler Palmer with a shot on the forehand.

Several minutes later, Everett re-gained their one-goal advantage after a wrist shot from defenceman Eric Jamieson found its way through.

After a spirited bout between Will Subject and Andrew Petruk, the Giants were called for a five-minute major, leading to a Silvertips power play. Eleven seconds into the man advantage, they scored to increase their lead to 3-1.

Everett didn’t really let up after that, as they fired a total of 55 shots on goal in the game, including 25 in the third period alone. The Giants did have some good looks in the third, but were unable to get back into it.

An empty-net goal from Hemmerling with 49 seconds left sealed the deal with a 4-1 final score.

Everett outshot Vancouver 54-24.

With the loss, the Giants’ record falls to 11-16-2-0 this season. Everett improves to 18-11-1-1 and 12-2-1 on home ice.

Next, Giants host the Preston Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

