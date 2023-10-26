UPDATE: One seriously injured in targeted shooting at Langley Starbucks

Nearby vehicle fire suspected to be related, say police

A shooting occurred at a Starbucks drive-thru in Langley Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Langley RCMP received several report of shots being fired in the area of 216th Street and Fraser Highway.

One person was seriously injured.

“Responding officers arrived and began first aid on the victim suffering from injuries related to the shooting,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk with the Langley RCMP.

BC Emergency Health Services attended to the victim on scene, before the victim was transported to hospital.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

“This location, especially at this time of day, is very busy with both foot and vehicle traffic,” said van Herk. “Although the investigation is in its very early stages, this appears to be a targeted incident with no other reported injuries.”

Police believe there is no ongoing risk to public safety in the area.

Officers have blocked 216th Street in both directions at the Fraser Highway intersection.

Caution tape has been put up around the parking lot. Some vehicles were allowed to leave the parking lot.

One witness told the Langley Advance Times that she didn’t hear the shooting but heard lots of sirens when emergency personnel arrived. She later saw an ambulance leave the parking lot with lights and sirens going.

Langley Fundamental Elementary, a school in the area, went on a temporary “hold and secure” lockdown around 8:54 a.m. for approximately 16-minutes.

“A hold and secure is used if there is a security concern in the neighbourhood, and involves everyone remaining inside the school as exterior doors are secured,” explained Jo Abshire, communications manager for the Langley School District.

Acccess to the school was restricted, no one was allowed entry or exit during the lockdown.

Van Herk said police were advised of a vehicle fire in the area of 68th Avenue and 229th Street, and believe it to be related to the shooting.

Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section are investigating, and Victim Services are engaged.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam, home security, or cellphone footage from the area of the shooting to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

