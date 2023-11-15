Suspect in possible abduction arrested in Louis Creek motel

A suspect from Louis Creek is set to appear in court in connection with Nov. 10 incident. (Photo Credit: X / @rickfoon)

RCMP used an electronic monitoring device to locate a suspect in Barriere involved in a possible abduction.

Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, said at 9:24 a.m. on Nov. 10 Barriere RCMP received information that a woman was possibly being held against her will by a man known to police at his residence in the Louis Creek area.

Prior to police arrival, the woman was apparently able to exit the residence and flee into the surrounding brush. She was later found with assistance from the Police Dog Services.

The man was located at a nearby motel through the use of a monitoring device. Police closed Highway 5 during the search.

”Due to the nature of the call as well history of the suspect, out of an abundance of caution the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called to support local police in affecting an arrest.”

The man was brought into custody without incident and was held on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. He is scheduled to appear later this week on other charges.

With assistance from Police Dog Services, the woman was located safe and sound.

“The coordinated effort of several RCMP units were key in ensuring the safe resolution of this incident,” said Grandy. “The effective use of resources such as the Police Dog Services and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team played an important role.”

