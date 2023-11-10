Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Heavy rain ranging from 50 to 70 mm is expected to start on Friday evening

Heavy rainfall is expected for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver tonight (Nov. 10) and Saturday (Nov. 11). /File photo

A heavy rainfall warning was issued by Environment Canada on Friday morning (Nov. 10) for the Lower Mainland.

Rainfall ranging from 50 to 70 mm is expected tonight and Saturday (Nov. 11) for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“A vigorous frontal system will spread rain at times heavy to the Fraser Valley and the Northshore and Northeast regions of Metro Vancouver beginning this evening,” the weather alert reads.

Rainfall is expected to persist in the Fraser Valley until Saturday evening but should taper off in Metro Vancouver in the morning.

Environment Canada says heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Black Press Media spoke with meteorologist Gary Dickinson from Environment Canada about the wind and rainfall warnings that have been issued across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

