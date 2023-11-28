Pilot dies following small aircraft crash in East Kootenay

Aircraft went down in wooded area near Brisco, B.C.

A pilot is dead after the small plane they were in crashed north of Brisco, B.C. on the Bugaboo side of the valley.

Columbia Valley RCMP say they received a report about the crash Nov. 24. The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot who is a local area resident,” the detachment said in a release issued Nov. 28. “We would also like to thank all those partner agencies involved in the search for the plane.”

According to the RCMP, a hunter watched a plane experience engine trouble before going down in a wooded area. The crash site was found the following morning.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada were all notified and provided resources.Transport Canada will be the lead investigating agency.

Breaking News