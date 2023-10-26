Mounties apprehend wanted man in his Lower Mainland home

Surrey RCMP have Timothy Dale Bornyk in custody, after he failed to show for his June court trial

Timothy Dale Bornyk, wanted on a warrant, was arrested this month at his Langley home. (CrimeStoppers/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A wanted 47-year-old Langley man is in custody, at least for the next week.

Surrey RCMP released confirmation today (Thursday, Oct. 26) that they have Timothy Dale Bornyk back in custody.

They put a call out more than a month ago, asking for help to locate Bornyk after he failed to attend court for a scheduled trial in mid-June. A warrant was issued for his arrest at that time.

He was on trial in connection with a November 2021 incident in Surrey that resulted in him being charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop, flight from police, and five counts of breach of a release order.

In September, when Mounties issued their call for help in locating Bornyk, they warned people not to approach him, but rather call 9-1-1.

Bornyk was apprehended at his Langley home, in the 7500-block of 203B St. on Oct. 11, said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

He was taken into custody by the Surrey RCMP property crime unit, with assistance from the Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team and the Lower Mainland integrated emergency response team (ERT).

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance next Friday, Nov. 3.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

