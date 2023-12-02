Impaired-driving checks at all Hwy. 1 exits from North Shore to Hope Dec. 2

Nearly 250 officers will be stopping drivers at 89 impaired-driving check stops along Highway 1

An officer with the Abbotsford Police Department stops a driver during last year’s campaign on Dec. 3, 2022. This year, nearly 250 officers will be stopping drivers at all Highway 1 exits from the North Shore to Hope. (Photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Expect to see road checks at every single Highway 1 exit from West Vancouver to Hope as police crack down on impaired drivers on the evening of Dec. 2.

It’s all part of ‘Light up the Province’ which kicks off the Winter Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign where police agencies across the province will be stepping up enforcement.

“You can absolutely expect to see police enforcement if you choose to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs,” said Chief Superintendent Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of BC Highway Patrol.

In the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, all police agencies (RCMP and municipal police departments) will once again will be working together. Nearly 250 officers will be stopping drivers at the 89 impaired driving check stops along Highway 1 from the Fraser Valley through to the North Shore, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Police in Abbotsford are expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Tonight, starting at 7:00 PM, 240 officers stationed along all Highway 1 exits from Hope to West Vancouver will conduct coordinated road checks to fight impaired driving in our province. #LightUpTheProvince #GetHomeSafeBC #DriveSafeBC #ImpairedDrivingMonth #Call911 pic.twitter.com/XdPBbW0o74 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) December 2, 2023

The same enhanced check stops will be conducted on Vancouver Island, in the Okanagan, Kootenays, and in Northern parts of the province.

“Impaired Driving remains a leading cause of death in our province. This is something that needs to change and we can only do that if we all play our part,” Turton said.

In 2022, a total of 23 impaired drivers were taken off the road in Abbotsford alone during the same campaign last year.

While Dec. 2 will have a large contingent of officers conducting road checks for impaired driving, police will remain on enhanced impaired driving enforcement through December.

December is Counter Attack Impaired Driving Month in B.C.

