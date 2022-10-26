Secrets and lives with Jessica Erion

– Words by Angela Cowan Photography by Lia Crowe

When Jessica Erion opened Laser Vantage Skin Solutions in the summer of 2016, she was driven by three values: beauty, compassion and independence.

Living with polycystic ovarian disease, Jessica struggled with acne, scarring and unwanted hair for years, and the first time she was introduced to laser therapy through a girlfriend in her early 20s, it was a life-altering revelation.

“It changed my life,” she says. “It gave me my confidence back.”

She came back to laser therapy religiously over the years as she worked in the retail and service sectors, travelled extensively for a decade, and graduated from the International Academy of Design & Technology in Montreal. But it was while she was on maternity leave with her first child that Jessica undertook a huge transformation.

“During my first pregnancy, I felt the need to take stock of my life, to be ruthlessly honest inwardly and outwardly,” she explains.

Reading Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic inspired her and gave her permission to rethink her entire life, and she began creating her dream career.

“I’d always thought if I ever redid my life, I would come back as a laser tech,” she says. “My mom really encouraged me when I had my time off. She sent me books, and told me, ‘You can do anything. You can reinvent yourself.’”

Jessica spent the latter half of her leave training and becoming certified as a laser technician, and with the help of her partner, transformed a part of their house into a private medical aesthetic laser clinic. Having her clinic in her home allowed her to offer her services at a more affordable rate than most laser clinics, and it gave her the freedom and flexibility to be at home with her two young boys when she needed it the most.

Laser Vantage Skin Solutions now has seven laser platforms, including some of the most cutting-edge technology in the industry, and Jessica is able to help clients with a wide range of cosmetic and medical challenges. And with her growing practice, she’s looking to expand in the new year to better help a wider range of clients.

“I feel like I won the lottery having these coveted treatments at my fingertips. On a daily basis, I meet people who inspire me and are grateful for the services I provide,” she says. “I wouldn’t change a thing, thanks to all those who have supported and continue to support me. This path leads to a happier, more fulfilling and magical way of life.”

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

I have a client who is selfless in her approach to life. She is sponsoring a whole family from Ukraine to live in a house as refugees. I admire her for putting others’ needs before her own, and I aspire to have the same generosity of spirit.

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

My absolute favourite meal—surf and turf! Paired with a beautiful patio and view, exceptional wine and fun company.

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

If I had a million to blow, I would buy a full Louis Vuitton luggage set, followed by a designer wardrobe starting with Saint Laurent, Prada, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. Then I would plan a worldwide trip, looking good and feeling like a million bucks!

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

Lack of integrity and entitled people. They make me feel exhausted, less effective and they steal my joy. Anger is an emotion I’m trying to transform into something constructive by being courageous enough to forgive and see things from their perspective.

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

A tropical beach destination with fancy drinks and stunning views, with an epic day spa to get pampered and rejuvenated. The full works: massage, facials and nails with my girlfriends and my mom! I also love the local music festivals, and I’m excited this year for Rifflandia!

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

Hosting a great party! Planning the menu and the cocktails. We have a great backyard for entertaining! I always seem to go a little over the top.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

A good shopping spree! Appreciating great design! Feeling confident and sexy after my favourite laser treatments! Real love, reckless, gritty, dangerous, justice-seeking love!

