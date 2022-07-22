PETSITE Portable Air Conditioner Windowless

6 products to keep you cool in the coming heat wave

  • Jul. 22, 2022 3:30 p.m.
  • Life

That’s right, British Columbia is expected to hit 40°C next week so the Today in BC team took on the task of looking for the best air conditioners and fans that you can find on Amazon (and that are still in stock), to help you beat the heat wave. #CommissionedEarned

Better yet, this selected group of products will keep you cool without breaking your bank account! #AD

1. PETSITE Portable Air Conditioner Windowless. 4.5/5 Stars

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3znp3oJ

PETSITE Portable Air Conditioner Windowless

***

2. Senville 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner and Fan. 4.5/5 Stars

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3aYQg7M

Senville 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner and Fan

***

3. Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window – Mounted Air Conditioner. 4.5/5 Stars

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3B8RDeS

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window - Mounted Air Conditioner.

***

4. Air Conditioner Window Kit, Universal Window Seal for Portable AC. 4.5/5 Stars

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3PNKJzQ

Air Conditioner Window Kit, Universal Window Seal for Portable AC.

***

5. Honeywell HS1655CV1 QuietSet 16” Whole Room Stand Fan. 4.5/5 Stars

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3yXKMlN

Honeywell HS1655CV1 QuietSet 16” Whole Room Stand Fan.

***

6. Honeywell HYF290BC QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan. 4.5/5 Stars

Shop Here: https://amzn.to/3cAAKPY

Honeywell HYF290BC QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan.

Heat wave

