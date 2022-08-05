William Roy ‘Billy’ Lowery

February 10, 1972 – August 11, 2019 ~

It’s been 3 years since you left us Billy. We miss your loving kind soul, your willingness to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, the love you had for your family and friends, but most of all, we miss seeing you, hearing your voice and hearing your laugh. You will never be forgotten and will always be with us in our hearts and minds.

Love Mom and Tracy. Obituary-