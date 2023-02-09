William J. Fofonoff

February 17th, 2021 ~
A limb has fallen from our family tree,
We hear you whisper:
“Grieve not for me!
Remember the best times,
The laughter the joy,
The good I lived,
While I was strong.
Continue my heritage,
I’m counting on you.
Keep on smiling,
The sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease,
My soul is at rest.
I remember how truly,
My life was blessed.
Continue traditions,
No matter how small
Go on with your lives,
Don’t get stuck in the past.
I miss you all dearly,
So keep going on,
Until that day
We are together again.”
We miss you so very much,
Bill, Dad and Deda!
All our love, your Family.

Pop-up banner image