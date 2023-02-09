William J. Fofonoff

February 17th, 2021 ~

A limb has fallen from our family tree,

We hear you whisper:

“Grieve not for me!

Remember the best times,

The laughter the joy,

The good I lived,

While I was strong.

Continue my heritage,

I’m counting on you.

Keep on smiling,

The sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease,

My soul is at rest.

I remember how truly,

My life was blessed.

Continue traditions,

No matter how small

Go on with your lives,

Don’t get stuck in the past.

I miss you all dearly,

So keep going on,

Until that day

We are together again.”

We miss you so very much,

Bill, Dad and Deda!

All our love, your Family.