William J. Fofonoff

February 17th, 2021 ~
A limb has fallen from our family tree,
We hear you whisper:
“Grieve not for me!
Remember the best times,
The laughter the joy,
The good I lived,
While I was strong.
Continue my heritage,
I’m counting on you.
Keep on smiling,
The sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease,
My soul is at rest.
I remember how truly,
My life was blessed.
Continue traditions,
No matter how small
Go on with your lives,
Don’t get stuck in the past.
I miss you all dearly,
So keep going on,
Until that day
We are together again.”
We miss you so very much,
Bill, Dad and Deda!
All our love, your Family.
