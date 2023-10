In Loving Memory ~

January 6, 1958-October 17, 2017

We who love you, sadly miss you

As it dawns another year

In our lonely hours of thinking

Thoughts of you are over near.

Mom, Dad, Darren, Shelley, Char, Duane, Brock, Erika, Laryssa (Jared), Brett, Sean and families

Obituary-