In Loving Memory ~

January 6, 1958 – October 17, 2017

“Sadly missed along life’s way,

quietly remembered every day…

No longer in our life to share,

but in our hearts,

you’re always there.”

Love and miss you,

Mom, Dad, Darren, Shelley, Char,

Duane, Brock, Erika, Laryssa (Jared),

Brett, Sean and families

Obituary-