Tom Robinson

In Loving Memory ~ .

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

It has been three years since Tom hiked up Mount Benson and there isn’t a day we don’t look up to the mountain and think of him. So very missed by his three sons: Jason, Jim and Mike and his seven grandchildren: Charlotte, Elora, Ethan, Evan, Isaac, Kaylee and Mason.

Obituary-