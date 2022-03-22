Tom Frandsen

In Loving Memory ~
One year has passed since you left us so suddenly on March 26, 2021.
You were one of God’s greatest gifts to all who had the pleasure of knowing you.
We miss seeing you at all our family functions and of course at “the hockey rink”.
You will forever be in our hearts!
Lots of Love from your family.Obituary-

Previous story
Georgina Pearl Hamm

Just Posted

There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
VIDEO: B.C. house catches fire twice in one day