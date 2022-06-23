Timothy Horcoff

June 23, 2022

Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

A limb has fallen from our family tree, but do not be sad for me.

Remember all the good times filled with laughter and song.

A life fully blessed when I was strong.

You may feel that I have gone away

but I’m walking in your foot steps only half a step away.

Please do not be unhappy just because I’m out of sight.

Remember I’m with you every morning, noon and night.

Always missed, forever remembered and loved.

Kathy, Tim Jr. & Brennan

If you have rainbows in heaven,

please shine a bright one for my Deda. Love, Brennan

Obituary-