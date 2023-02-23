Stanley Brown

In memory ~
Friend to many, Loved by many,
You will be missed.
nine one one
action jackson
if there was a problem
it was no problem
Stanley would fix it
or break it.
he stood tall
amongst the big trees
never lost
he could pick more
carry more
walk further than anyone
he called
the Vancouver Island bush
jungle
And he was Tarzan
Written by John Tollola, February 15, 2023.
