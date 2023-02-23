Stanley Brown

In memory ~

Friend to many, Loved by many,

You will be missed.

nine one one

action jackson

if there was a problem

it was no problem

Stanley would fix it

or break it.

he stood tall

amongst the big trees

never lost

he could pick more

carry more

walk further than anyone

he called

the Vancouver Island bush

jungle

And he was Tarzan

Written by John Tollola, February 15, 2023.

Obituary-