Sid & Marie Peacock

March 31, 2022
In loving memory ~
Linda, Carol, Matt, and Cydney invite you to join them to celebrate the lives of their parents, Sid and Marie Peacock. The celebration will take place on June 25th at 2:00 pm at the Pitt Meadows Lions Den, 12479 Harris Road.
Drop in to share some memories and some refreshments.
We hope to see you there.

Sheila Nickols

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Williams Lake First Nation elder and residential school survivor Rose Johnson on Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘I’m here to listen’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Williams Lake First Nation