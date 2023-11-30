Shirley & Morley Read

In loving memory ~

my sister Shirley

and brother-in-law

Morley Read

both enjoyed decorating their home for all seasons, but Christmas was special to them. The Christmas lights inside, outside, and decorations inside.

Shirley loved cooking and baking many cookies, as well as other desserts that she delivered to the community. Both enjoyed preparing the Christmas dinner, which was so special—of course the turkey and the traditional menu we grew up with our families in Saskatchewan, such precious memories.

We love and miss them very much. Thank them for all the happy memories and the life they cherished together.

Love

Carol Wayne, Lyle, and Allison

