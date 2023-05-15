Roland and Sheila Nilsson

In Loving Memory ~
(February 7, 1944 – June 22, 2022)
(March 13, 1944 – May 16, 2022)
It’s been one year since we lost you both.
Thinking of you today, and always.
Love,
Inger (Corey)
Stella (Derek)
Peter (Suchada)
Grandchildren – Matthew, Sarah, Erik, Annika, and EmilyObituary-

Previous story
Marg & Gordie Pierce

Just Posted

Kristin MacDonald, an educational assistant with the Coquitlam School District, is being threatened with termination of employment because of photographs she posted of herself to an adult-only platform. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman threatened with termination over photos on adult-only website