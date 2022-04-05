September 16, 1971 – April 5, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

It’s been 20 years now…

Our hearts still ache with sadness And tears still freely flow

What it meant to lose you

No one will ever know

We miss your kind and helpful ways Your teasing and your smile

What we would give to hug you And talk with you awhile

We love and miss you Rick…

~ The Lof Family

Obituary-