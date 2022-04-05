Rick Lof

September 16, 1971 – April 5, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
It’s been 20 years now…
Our hearts still ache with sadness And tears still freely flow
What it meant to lose you
No one will ever know
We miss your kind and helpful ways Your teasing and your smile
What we would give to hug you And talk with you awhile
We love and miss you Rick…
~ The Lof Family
Obituary-

Previous story
HB Scott

Just Posted

Several sea lions were spotted feasting on salmon inside Cermaq Canada’s Rant Point fish farm site in Clayoquot Sound. (Skookum John photo)
VIDEO: Locals alarmed as sea lions feast on B.C. fish farm