Paul Lingstrom

In Loving Memory ~

Thank you, Nanaimo!

My lovely Dad’s 98th Birthday would have been this week. Thanks to Nanaimo News Bulletin readers and my niece, Hayley Holroyd, whose green thumb and love for Dad, had a bush that produced over 400 of “DAD’s BLOOMS” seeds.

They were adopted into Nanaimo Area homes and some even travelled to New York, Florida, Yukon Territory and all across Canada. They’re a beautiful bush and bloom Spring, Summer and Fall.

Please email me @ Jagger98@telus.net if you would like to help remember and honour our Dear Dad…. ( or if you just want some pretty flowers for your yard! )

Thank you, and Happy Heavenly 98th Birthday Dad

Teresa Lingstrom and Jon, Marley and Steve Rice

Obituary-