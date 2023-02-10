Patricia Lynne Byers

In Loving Memory ~
Sept. 1, 1943 – Feb. 27, 2022
Remembering and missing our dearly loved Mom, sister, gramma, aunt and friend. She brightened the lives of all around her.
Please visit http://www.yatesmemorial.ca/obituary/Patricia-Byers for details of a life well lived.
