Michael Kenneth Worley

In Loving Memory ~
January 28th, 1952 – April 9th, 2021
You left us two years ago; we miss you so much. We miss your laugh, your sense of humour, your generosity and your zest for life. May the slopes have knee-deep powder; may you putt for many birdies and the occasional eagle.
Love, sister Dianne, brother-in-law Don and aunt Natalie.

Obituary-

