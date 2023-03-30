Michael Kenneth Worley

In Loving Memory ~

January 28th, 1952 – April 9th, 2021

You left us two years ago; we miss you so much. We miss your laugh, your sense of humour, your generosity and your zest for life. May the slopes have knee-deep powder; may you putt for many birdies and the occasional eagle.

Love, sister Dianne, brother-in-law Don and aunt Natalie.

