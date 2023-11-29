In Loving Memory ~

In memory of Margaret Gerlinsky of her one year passing. She was born on a farm in Saskatchewan on December 17, 1943.

She died in Vernon B.C. with her husband Richard by her side. She married Richard Gerlinsky and they were married for 59 years.

Margaret left behind her loving husband, son Darcy, granddaughter Brittany, and great grandchildren Kiyler, Baylee and Deacon.

Predeceased by her parents, five sisters and 3 brothers.

Margaret suffered for many years with Rheumatoid arthritis, and we ask in memory of her, that a donation be made to the Arthritis Society at artharitis.ca.

Dearly missed by her husband and family.Obituary-