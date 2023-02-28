Kennely Lamont Johnston

In Loving Memory ~
July 4, 1948 – March 4, 2022
In the depths of our hearts and souls, we miss you so very much. You were our lighthouse, where the eagle sits, and your light will forever shine in our lives.
Love
June, Tammy & Travis, Treena, Devan, and Kaiden.
Obituary-

Joyce and Ernest Greenaway

