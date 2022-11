March 28, 1949 – November 24, 2019

November 24, 2022 will mark three long and lonely years without my husband and best friend.

Due to a variety of circumstances Ken’s family and myself have not been able to host a public Celebration of His Life.

In lieu, I have made a donation in Ken’s name to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

I ask those who wish to do so, to raise a glass on November 24 and toast our friend.

