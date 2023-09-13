Karl Anton Hallgren

October 28, 1934 – September 13, 2002
We think about you always,
we talk about you still.
You have never been forgotten,
and you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts,
and there you will remain.
To walk and guide us through our lives,
until we meet again.
Love always,
Linda, Chris, Kara and family
Obituary-

Previous story
Sherri Dodd

Just Posted

FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020. Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro Max as it tries to reverse mild slump

Pop-up banner image