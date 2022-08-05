In Memoriam ~

In loving memory of John Salus, who passed away August 14, 2002.

We thought of you today

But that is nothing new

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name

Now all we have are memories

And your picture in a frame

Your memory is our keepsake

With which we’ll never part

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hearts

Twenty years of missing you.

Love Val, Dawnelle and RyanObituary-