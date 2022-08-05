In Memoriam ~
In loving memory of John Salus, who passed away August 14, 2002.
We thought of you today
But that is nothing new
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name
Now all we have are memories
And your picture in a frame
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we’ll never part
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hearts
Twenty years of missing you.
Love Val, Dawnelle and RyanObituary-
